Austin Spurs Host 2025 Central Texas High School All-Star Game

March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today hosted the 2025 Central Texas High School All-Star game at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. This event brought together more than 40 of the region's top high school seniors, nominated by Central Texas coaches to showcase their skills on the court. The teams were divided into a Silver vs. Black format, highlighting top talent, with many players set to compete at the collegiate level.

"These senior athletes have dedicated years to their sport, balancing academics, training, and competition with great commitment," said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact, & Belonging Officer at SS&E. "Celebrating their achievements isn't just about recognizing their talent-it's about honoring their perseverance, growth, and the lasting impact they've made on their teams and communities. These moments mark the culmination of their hard work and the beginning of their next journey, reminding us all of the power of sport."

In the girl's game, Team Black defeated Team Silver, 32-25. Camryn Ramsire (Hutto) led Black with 9 points and 4 rebounds, while Alivia Wright (Weiss) added 8 points and 3 rebounds. Emma Winans (Vandergrift) paced Silver with 8 points and 11 rebounds.

In the boy's game, Team Silver beat Team black, 84-78. Jayden Prioleau (East View) led Silver with 20 points and 5 rebounds, while Quentin Goethe (Pflugerville) had 16 points and 6 rebounds for Black.

2025 Central Texas High School All-Star Girls Roster:

Name High School City

Nyla Anderson Bowie High School Austin, TX

LeAnn Bellow Stony Point High School Round Rock, TX

A'Mya Brooks Killeen High School Killeen, TX

Madison Brown Manor High School Manor, TX

Neela Castillo Hays High School Hays County, TX

Lanaiya Harris Shoemaker High School Killeen, TX

Arianna Jennings Harker Heights High School Harker Heights, TX

K'lyn McFrazier Pflugerville High School Pflugerville, TX

Indigo Newburn Killeen Ellison High School Killeen, TX

Zoe Parker Killeen Ellison High School Killeen, TX

Camryn Ramsire Hutto High School Hutto, TX

Kenyjah Richards Shoemaker High School Killeen, TX

Haylee Rivers Manor High School Manor, TX

Francie Sarrat LASA High School Austin, TX

Tiffany Singleton Weiss High School Pflugerville, TX

Shawnta Thomas Killen High School Killeen, TX

Emma Winans Vandergrift High School Pflugerville, TX

Alivia Wright Weiss High School Pflugerville, TX

2025 Central Texas High School All-Star Boys Roster:

Name High School City

Mekai Bryant Weiss High School Pflugerville, TX

Elijiah Clemons Stony Point High School Round Rock, TX

Ryan Dupre Georgetown High School Georgetown, TX

Bryce Evans Bowie High School Austin, TX

Kenji Franklin Cedar Park High School Cedar Park, TX

Quentin Goethe Pflugerville High School Pflugerville, TX

Jamarion Haynes Killeen High School Killeen, TX

Huck Light-Whipple LASA High School Austin, TX

George McCoy McCallum High School Austin, TX

Caunde Neves LBJ High School Austin, TX

Brian Phelps Weiss High School Pflugerville, TX

Jayden Prioleau East View High School Georgetown, TX

Khalif Richardson Shoemaker High School Killeen, TX

Colin Schulze Liberty Hill High School Liberty Hill, TX

Ayden Serrano Buda Hays High School Hays County, TX

Travis Smith Georgetown High School Georgetown, TX

Ja-Den Stiggers Manor New Tech High School Manor, TX

Marchel Timmons Liberty Hill High School Liberty Hill, TX

JaShawn Waters LBJ High School Austin, TX

Vince Williams LASA High School Austin, TX

Tidus Willie Marble Falls High School Marble Falls, TX

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.