Gold Faces a Close Loss to the Herd 87-92

March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (15-16) came up short today to the Wisconsin Herd (16-15) 87-92. Although the Herd controlled the game by as much as 12 points in the first half, the game quickly turned into a back-and-forth battle in the latter half of the game. The Gold played competitive defense forcing 15 turnovers for 15 points, but the Herd ultimately forced 14 for 20 points.

Two-Way player Trey Alexander was the lead scorer for the Gold today with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Will Richardson contributed 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Charles Bediako was a defensive threat recording six points and 12 rebounds. Off of the bench, both Ithiel Horton and Andrew Funk recorded 15 points. Horton with three rebounds and Funk with four assists and three rebounds.

Henry Ellenson had a high scoring game for the Herd with 24 points and nine rebounds. Two-Way player Jamaree Bouyea was not far behind with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Justice Winslow recorded an additional 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Stephen Thompson Jr. came off the bench to record double-digit points with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Gold will face off against the Wisconsin Herd again Monday, March 24th at Van Andel Arena at 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch the game live at NBAGLeague.com.

