Okafor Drops 30 Points in Saturday Night Victory

March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants' Jahlil Okafor in action

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - The Indiana Mad Ants returned to the Windy City Saturday night to face the Bulls. In a back-and-forth battle, the Mad Ants pulled out a 103-100 victory. Jahlil Okafor scored 30 points while securing his 17th double-double of the year. Meanwhile, Enrique Freeman grabbed a career high 15 rebounds.

The Mad Ants had two-way players RayJ Dennis and Enrique Freeman active for Saturday's game. Dakota Mathias scored the first points of the night. The Purdue Alum connected on a three-pointer with Dennis recording the assist.

The game was tied at 18 halfway through the quarter. Obadiah Noel regained the lead for Indiana after drawing a foul and making his one-for-two free throw. On the next possession. Freeman was fouled and he made two points at the free throw line.

Down to two minutes remaining, Cameron McGriff was fouled, and he made a one-for-two free throw. With 30 seconds left in the quarter, De'Vion Harmon capitalized with two points at the free throw line. At the end of the first quarter, the Mad Ants had a 33-28 lead. Dennis and Jahlil Okafor led the team with seven points each.

Noel scored the first points of the second quarter for the Mad Ants. The 4th-year pro scored with a running layup. It was his first made field goal of the evening.

With six minutes left in the half, Indiana had a three-point lead. Fast forward 90 seconds later, Okafor grabbed an offensive rebound and recorded a putback layup. The field goal gave him 16 points for the night.

After falling behind by three late in the quarter, Josiah-Jordan James tied the game with a three-ball. Next time down the floor, McGriff scored with a dunk. Down to 40 seconds remaining, Mathias scored with a 15-foot jumper. Harmon scored two points from the free throw line before the half came to an end. Indiana led 58-52 at halftime. Okafor led the team with 16 first-half points.

Okafor continued his hot shooting with a close-ranger jumper in the beginning of the third quarter. Freeman recorded his first assist of the night on the play.

Windy City fought back in the third quarter and eventually grabbed a 75-71 lead with 2:18 left in the quarter. Freeman knocked down a three-pointer to cut into the deficit. Okafor regained the lead with a layup. Before the quarter ended, Freeman drew a foul and made a one-for-two free throw. Indiana had a 78-77 lead after three quarters. Okafor led the team with 24 points.

Dennis extended the lead in the fourth quarter with a mid-range jumper. His field goal gave him nine points for the night.

With six minutes to go in regulation, the Mad Ants had a 95-91 lead. On the next possession, Okafor used a spin move to score off the backboard. It was a 97-94 lead for Indiana. With four minutes to go, Mathias drained a three-pointer to help extend the lead to four.

The Mad Ants led 102-96 with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Ryan Arcidiacono recorded a steal and a layup to help Windy City cut into the deficit. The Mad Ants defense came through and stopped the Bulls on their next two possessions.

Under 30 seconds to go, Windy City chose not to foul. Indiana's possession came up empty. Windy City got a lucky bounce on their next offensive trip and made it a 102-100 game with six seconds left. Josiah-Jordan James was fouled by Windy City after the inbound pass. He made one of two from the line. The Bulls called a timeout trailing by three.

On their possession following the timeout, Windy City came up empty thanks to a defensive stand from the Ants. The Bulls had a second chance with Indiana deflecting the missed shot out of bounds. Windy City's final shot was no good, and Indiana secured a 103-100 victory.

Notes

Final Score: 103-100

With the win, the Mad Ants improve to 18-13 in the regular season (25-22 overall)

Indiana led 58-52 at halftime

Leading Scorer: Jahlil Okafor (30)

Leader in Rebounds: Enrique Freeman (15)

Leader in Assists: RayJ Dennis (12)

Starting Five

RayJ Dennis (2-way): 13 pts, 7 reb, 12 ast

Obadiah Noel: 6 pts, reb, ast

Dakota Mathias: 13 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

Enrique Freeman (2-way): 18 pts, 15 reb (Career high), 4 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 30 pts (14-18 FG), 12 reb, 2 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants return home on Monday, March 24th for their home finale. They will face their regional rivals from the Windy City. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Indiana wraps up the regular season with two games at Grand Rapids on the 27th and 29th.

