Austin Defeated by Salt Lake City, 113-107

March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (19-11) were defeated by the Salt Lake City Stars (21-11), 113-107, on Saturday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Malachi Flynn led the Spurs with 26 points and 9 rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr. finished with 24 points and 4 rebounds while Kyle Mangas registered 15 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds.

The Stars took control in the first half, taking a 57-47 lead into halftime behind Taevion Kinsey's 18 points. Flynn led the Spurs with 11 points. Austin fought back in the second half, outscoring Salt Lake City 60-56 while shooting 52.5% from the field, but the Stars held on, fueled by Keshawn Justice's 14 points to secure the win.

Kinsey led Salt Lake City with 28 points. Justice finished with 27 points while Oscar Tshiebwe recorded a double-double with 16 points and 20 rebounds.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs host the Stars again tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on Roku.

