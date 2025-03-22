Legends Defeated by Birmingham Squadron at Home
March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (8-22) were defeated 113-79 by the Birmingham Squadron (12-19) at the Comerica Center on Saturday Night.
The Legends fell behind early as Birmingham opened the night with a 35-point first quarter and never looked back. Texas outscored the visitors in the second quarter but couldn't keep pace in the second half, as the Squadron pulled away behind a balanced offensive attack and suffocating defense.
Jazian Gortman led the Legends with 18 points and 7 assists, while Teafale Lenard Jr. and Zhaire Smith each added 15. Jordan Hall tallied 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists off the bench, and Dakota Rivers put up his first career double-double putting up 12 points and grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds.
Birmingham was paced by A.J. Reeves with 23 points off the bench, including six made threes. Josh Oduro posted 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Trhae Mitchell contributed 19 points and 4 assists.
The Legends hit the road next for a back-to-back set against the Iowa Wolves beginning Monday, March 24th. Tip-off for the first game is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
