Legends Defeated by Birmingham Squadron at Home

March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (8-22) were defeated 113-79 by the Birmingham Squadron (12-19) at the Comerica Center on Saturday Night.

The Legends fell behind early as Birmingham opened the night with a 35-point first quarter and never looked back. Texas outscored the visitors in the second quarter but couldn't keep pace in the second half, as the Squadron pulled away behind a balanced offensive attack and suffocating defense.

Jazian Gortman led the Legends with 18 points and 7 assists, while Teafale Lenard Jr. and Zhaire Smith each added 15. Jordan Hall tallied 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists off the bench, and Dakota Rivers put up his first career double-double putting up 12 points and grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds.

Birmingham was paced by A.J. Reeves with 23 points off the bench, including six made threes. Josh Oduro posted 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Trhae Mitchell contributed 19 points and 4 assists.

The Legends hit the road next for a back-to-back set against the Iowa Wolves beginning Monday, March 24th. Tip-off for the first game is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.