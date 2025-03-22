Osceola Magic Drop Road Match against Cleveland Charge

March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH. - The Osceola Magic (19-11) couldn't overcome a poor shooting night and fell 97-91 to the Cleveland Charge (14-17) on Saturday night. Javonte Smart was the leading scorer for the Magic with 22 points.

Jules Bernard was the Charge's leading scorer with 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. Feron Hunt recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite struggling on the offensive end, the Magic had a record-setting night on the defensive side. Osceola set a franchise record with 22 steals, surpassing the previous mark of 19 set in 2019. Myron Gardner set two career-highs with five blocks and a new Magic franchise single-game record of seven steals.

Up Next:

The Magic will finish the regular season with four games at Osceola Heritage Park starting on Mon. Mar. 24 against the Motor City Cruise. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET and will air on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and Roku Sports Channel. The team will be hosting Pickleball Night, presented by 7 Brew. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

