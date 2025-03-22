Squadron Secure Blowout Win at Texas
March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, began a four-game road trip with a 113-79 win over the Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, Saturday night at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
The Squadron (12-19) defense gave up its season-low in points as Texas shot just 39.0% from the floor and only 20.0% from three-point distance on the night.
A.J. Reeves led Birmingham in scoring with 23 points off the bench, a season-high for the Providence product. Trhae Mitchell scored 19 and Josh Oduro notched a double-double for the Squadron with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
E.J. Montgomery registered his first start of the season and also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Jazian Gortman paced the homestanding Legends (8-22) with 18 point, while Dakota Rivers led Texas in rebounding with 10 off the bench.
The Squadron continues its road trip with a contest against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. The game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on ESPN+.
For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
