Birmingham Squadron Signs with Taymar Sales Pro to Handle Ticket Sales, Operations & Sponsorship

June 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham, Alabama - The Birmingham Squadron, the G League affiliate of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, has signed an agreement for Taymar Sales Pro to handle ticket sales, operations and sponsorship.

"As we continue driving momentum for professional basketball in Birmingham, we believe establishing a partnership with Taymar Sales Pro is important," said Birmingham Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook. "We are confident their expertise, dedication and data-focused approach to ticket sales will boost our attendance and drive revenue."

Taymar Sales Pro will install a united five-person team to drive sales for the Squadron under the leadership of Director of Corporate Sponsorship Nick Welden and Director of Ticket Sales and Operations Justin Johnson.

"We're excited to add our first professional basketball client to the Taymar Sales Pro division," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "This is the perfect time to go to work for the Birmingham Squadron as we extend our ticket sales expertise to the G League. We're appreciative of the faith the organization has placed in us."

The Birmingham Squadron is Taymar's first client in the G League and the new Taymar Sales Pro team will be based in Birmingham. Taymar Sales U. already works with Jacksonville State, North Alabama and Samford in the state of Alabama.

"We are thrilled to go to work for the Birmingham Squadron," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Leslie Claybrook has assembled an outstanding team, and we're excited to join forces to serve basketball fans in Birmingham and throughout the region. By integrating our revenue approach through sponsorship and ticketing strategies, we're confident that together, we will drive growth and deliver an exceptional experience for fans and partners alike."

