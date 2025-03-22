Windy City Sets Attendance Record, Drops Contest to Indiana

March 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped a close 100-103 matchup to the Indiana Mad Ants on Saturday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young recorded 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Despite the loss, Windy City set a new single-game franchise attendance record during its annual Filipino Heritage Night. The Bulls hosted 7,634 fans in the contest, surpassing a previous franchise-high set earlier in the season.

Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty ended with 18 points. Center David Muoka tallied a career-high 18 rebounds along with 12 points for his 12th double-double of the season. Forward Ben Coupet Jr. put up 16 points, including nine in the first half.

Indiana took the first quarter by five points, leaning on center Jahlil Okafor who had seven points in the period. That became a theme, as Okafor entered the half with a game-high 16 points and eight rebounds. The Mad Ants led 58-52 at halftime, but the Bulls closed the gap to a point thanks to strong defense in the third quarter. Indiana shot under 38% in the frame and only had three players record points. In a back-and-forth final frame, Young tried willing Windy City in front with nine points. However, the effort ultimately was not enough, and Indiana held on to win the game.

Okafor ended with a game-high 30 points, adding 12 rebounds for a double-double. Indiana Pacers two-way center Enrique Freeman also had a double-double, recording 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Windy City falls to 10-22 with the loss while Indiana jumps to 18-13.

The Bulls now head on the road for their final two games of the season. The trip begins with another matchup against Indiana on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 11:30am CT and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.