Legends Second Half Rally Not Enough against Valley Suns

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends closed out their final road trip of the season Friday night, falling 134-107 to the Valley Suns at Mullett Arena.

Jazian Gortman led the Legends with 26 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds while Zhaire Smith followed with 24 points and 5 boards. Dakota Rivers came off the bench to shoot 5-of-6 for 10 points, and Jamarion Sharp tallied 11 points and 9 rebounds in just 15 minutes of action.

Valley jumped out early with a 31-point first quarter and extended the lead to 15 by halftime. The Legends responded with a strong third-quarter run, outscoring the Suns 34-29 in the frame and cutting the deficit to single digits, but a 40-point fourth quarter from Valley sealed the game.

The Sun were led by Jaden Shackelford's 27 points and TyTy Washington Jr.'s near triple-double of 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. Paul Watson added 26 points off the bench, hitting 8-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The Legends return home for their final game of the season this Saturday, March 30th against the Austin Spurs. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm at Comerica Center. For more information about tickets reach out to info@texlegends.com.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

