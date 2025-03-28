Skyhawks Drop Contest to Greensboro Swarm

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (16-17) fell short in the second game of a three-game homestand to the Greensboro Swarm (20-13) 112-101 on Friday night.

Kevon Harris spearheaded the Skyhawks with 21 points, adding five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench. The Ellenwood, Georgia, native has 14 games with 20+ points in the regular season, the most such games in a regular season of his career.

Jordan Bowden recorded another efficient night, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes. Bowden came into tonight's contest averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in the month of March.

Jarkel Joiner dominated the game coming off the bench finishing with 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 27 minutes. The 6'2" guard has poured in double figures in nine out of ten games played in the month of March.

Greensboro started off with a four-point lead before a quick response from Bowden, netting a three-pointer marking his first points of the game. Harris added to the pot by finishing a fast break lay-up, bringing the Skyhawks lead up to two points.

Joiner came off the bench nailing a deep three within his first minute of the game, followed by an assist to Joey Hauser for a three. The Swarm would pull ahead 23-22 going into the second quarter.

Armaan Franklin would get his first points behind the three-point line thanks to another assist by Joiner to open up the second quarter. Frankin would again add to the pot shorting the Greensboro lead to one point. Both teams went back and forth, as the Skyhawks pulled ahead 54-53 at the end of the half.

The Skyhawks began the third quarter by knocking down six straight field goals within the first three minutes, jumping out to a 12-point lead. Greensboro would respond, ending the quarter on a 26-15 run, tightening the College Park lead to 88-87.

Going into the final quarter, the Skyhawks and Swarm continued to trade buckets, until Greensboro pulled out a 12-0 run before Plowden answered with a big-time dunk to bring the score to 104-93. College Park cut the lead to single digits at multiple points in the last five minutes, but Greensboro answered every Skyhawks bucket with one of its own, ending with a 112-101 final.

Greensboro was led by six players in double figures in Jaylen Sims (22), Reggie Perry (18), Keyontae Johnson (17), Damion Baugh (13), and Caleb McConnell and MJ Walker finishing with 11.

The Skyhawks conclude the regular season on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. for 'Fan Appreciation Night presented by Aaron's' for the second of a back-to-back with the Greensboro Swarm. To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.

