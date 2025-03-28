Long Island Defeated by Cleveland at Home

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (17-16), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Cleveland Charge (15-18), 121-114, on Friday evening during the team's Girls' Night Out game at Nassau Coliseum.

Nets guard Chris Martin tallied 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes. Long Island forward Trevon Scott posted 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 42 minutes. Nets forward Kevin Obanor tallied a double-double with 20 points and 19 rebounds to go along with one assist and three steals in 40 minutes.

The Nets got off to a slow start, while Cleveland's offense led the way for the Charge. Long Island closed the first period trailing by 12, 32-20. The Nets tried to battle back in the second quarter, but Cleveland outscored Long Island 27-24 in the quarter. The Charge kept their lead and closed the first half ahead by 15, 59-44.

The Nets found their groove in the third quarter, outscoring the Charge 36-31. Despite Long Island's efforts, it was not enough to take the lead. Cleveland closed the quarter ahead by 10, 90-80. The Nets outscored the Charge 34-31 in the fourth quarter on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, while Cleveland's offense made one last push and went on to defeat the Nets by seven, 121-114.

Charge center Nae'Qwan Tomlin posted a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds in addition to one assist, four steals and two blocks in 32 minutes. Cleveland two-way forward Luke Travers added a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds to go along with eight assists, one steal and two blocks in 38 minutes.

Long Island will face Cleveland at home again tomorrow on Saturday, March 29, at 7 p.m.

