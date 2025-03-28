Stars Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Mexico City

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY (March 28, 2025) - The Salt Lake City Stars (21-13), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Mexico City Capitanes (16-17), 119-117, Thursday night at the Maverik Center in their final game of the G League regular season.

Seven Stars players scored in double digits. Guard Dereon Seabron led the team with 23 points (10-of-21 FG), nine assists, and four rebounds. Rookie guard Max Abmas added 19 points (5-of-15 FG), six rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, forward Taevion Kinsey also contributed 19 points (7-of-11 FG).

Salt Lake City trailed for most of the first half, facing a deficit as large as 16 points midway through the second quarter. However, the Stars closed the half strong, cutting Mexico City's lead to seven points (63-56) on a Dane Goodwin three-pointer late in the period. Goodwin entered the break as the Stars' leading scorer, with 14 points in 24 minutes. Salt Lake City trailed 69-60 at halftime.

In the second half, the Stars chipped away at the Capitanes' lead, tying the game midway through the fourth quarter after three consecutive scores by Seabron. The Stars then took their first lead since the early moments of the first quarter on a Keshawn Justice three-pointer, making it 103-102. Three lead changes occurred in the final two minutes before Mexico City pulled away for the victory, 119-117.

The Capitanes were led by former Utah Jazz two-way guard David Jones Garcia, who returned to Salt Lake City to score a game-high 30 points (12-of-25 FG), grab a team-high 13 rebounds, and dish out four assists.

The Stars will return to action next week for the 2025 G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. Their first playoff matchup will be determined after all regular-season games are played on Saturday, March 29, and will be announced on Sunday, March 30.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.