Charge Cut Down Nets
March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
UNIONDALE, NY - The Cleveland Charge (15-18) led wire-to-wire in a 121-114 win over the Long Island Nets (17-16) at Nassau Coliseum on Friday night.
Cleveland was led by Nae'Qwan Tomlin's 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting with 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Luke Travers scored 22 with 17 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. Feron Hunt added 21 points, nine boards, two steals and two blocks for the Charge. Jules Bernard (16 points) and Warith Alatishe (14 points) rounded out the double-digit scorers for the visitors.
Former Charge F Tre Scott led the Nets with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Chris Martin scored 22 points off the bench for Long Island, while Kevin Obanor contributed 20 points and 19 rebounds.
The Charge end their 2024-25 NBA G League season against the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) tomorrow, March 29 at 7:00 p.m. Listen to Charge play-by-play Scott Zurilla call all of the action live on NEO Sports Radio on the iHeartRadio mobile app!
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Charge's Luke Travers
(NBAE)
|
Cleveland Charge's Nae'Qwan Tomlin in action
(NBAE)
