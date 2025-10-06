Cleveland Charge Unveil 2025-26 Promotional Schedule Packed with 15 Giveaways in Celebration of 15 Seasons

Published on October 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge, NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced today the team's 2025-26 promotional schedule presented by SeatGeek complete with 15 giveaways celebrating 15 seasons of Charge Basketball, seven specialty jerseys and familiar fan-favorite themes. Single game tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 8. The Charge will tip off for their Home Opener presented by Rocket on Friday, November 14, against the Wisconsin Herd where the first 2,000 fans will receive a Schedule Mini Hoop courtesy of Rocket.

Fans will be treated to a postgame concert by Revolution Pie, one of Northeast Ohio's premier Beatles bands, for British Invasion Night on Saturday, January 31. This tuneful night will pay tribute to the rich musical history at Public Hall including performances by The Beatles during the height of the 60's British Invasion, The Rolling Stones and The Who.

On Saturday, December 27, the team will collaborate with Backyard Sports to celebrate the iconic PC game on Backyard Basketball Night presented by true north Convenience Stores. For one night only, the Charge will transform into one of the legendary Backyard Basketball team names that fans voted on earlier this summer with the winning name announced in the coming weeks. Fans will have the chance to bid on the specialty jersey worn that night and also receive a Pablo Sanchez Bobblecard.

Giveaway Nights

Schedule Mini Hoop courtesy of Rocket at Home Opener on Friday, November 14 (first 2,000 fans)

Trading Card Giveaway courtesy of Bomber Breaks at Charge 15 Season Celebration on Saturday, November 15 (first 2,000 fans)

Pozzie Puzzle at Pozzie's Birthday on Saturday, November 22 (first 1,500 fans)

Charge Hooded Jersey courtesy of SeatGeek at First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance on Saturday, December 13 (first 1,500 fans)

Pablo Sanchez BobbleCard at Backyard Basketball Night presented by true north Convenience Stores on Saturday, December 27 (first 1,500 fans)

Classic Cavs Charge Shirt courtesy of Terminix at Cavs Legends Night presented by 4Imprint on Tuesday, December 30 (first 1,500 fans)

Lunch Box & Thermos at Pride Night on Friday, January 30 (first 1,500 fans)

Poster Giveaway at British Invasion Night on Saturday, January 31 (first 1,500 fans)

Beanies courtesy of 4Imprint at Black Heritage Celebration on Friday, February 6 (first 1,500 fans)

Polar Plunge Blanket courtesy of CLIFFS at Special Olympics Day on Saturday, February 7 (first 1,500 fans)

Drawstrings Bags at STEM Day on Tuesday, March 3 (first 5,000 fans)

Salute to Service Shirt courtesy of OhioCAT at Salute to Service on Sunday, March 8 (first 1,500 fans)

Charge Scarf Giveaway at Harry Potter Night presented by Nuevo on Friday, March 13 (first 1,500 fans)

Water Bottle Giveaway courtesy of 4Imprint at Sustainability Night on Wednesday, March 18 (first 1,500 fans)

Nae'Qwan Tomlin Bobblehead at Cleveland Salute Night on Saturday, March 28 (first 2,000 fans)

Specialty Jersey Nights

Backyard Basketball Night presented by true north Convenience Stores - Saturday, December 27

Cavs Legends Night presented by 4Imprint - Tuesday, December 30

British Invasion Night - Saturday, January 31

Special Olympics Day presented by CLIFFS - Saturday, February 7

WNBA Night warmups - Friday, March 6

Salute to Service presented by OhioCAT - Sunday, March 8

Harry Potter Night presented by Nuevo - Friday, March 13

Social Impact & Equity Nights

Unidos Por Cleveland - Friday, November 21

Asian American and Pacific Islander Night - Friday, January 2

Pride Night - Friday, January 30

Black Heritage Celebration - Friday, February 6

Women's History Celebration (WNBA Night) - Friday, March 6

(all game times subject to change).

SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR THE 2025-26 SEASON WILL GO ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC OCTOBER 8, AT 10:00 a.m.

Charge Nation Memberships are on sale now and include discounted ticket prices, the best seat locations, exclusive team gear, invites to private events with the team and many more benefits! Memberships start at only $11 per game! Premium options including all-inclusive food, beer, wine, seltzer and soda are also available. Click  HERE  for more information!

For more information about the Cleveland Charge, including game schedules, tickets, and community programs, visit ClevelandCharge.com or follow the Charge on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads. Fans can sign up for text alerts by texting CHARGE to 30594 for the latest updates and special offers.







NBA G League Stories from October 6, 2025

Cleveland Charge Unveil 2025-26 Promotional Schedule Packed with 15 Giveaways in Celebration of 15 Seasons - Cleveland Charge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.