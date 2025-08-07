2025 Cleveland Charge Local Open Tryout Set for September 21

August 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League announced the team's annual local open tryout will take place on Sunday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at HoopTech (7717 Victory Ln., North Ridgeville, OH 44039).

The Charge staff will be on hand to evaluate prospects through numerous drills and on court situations during the session to assess their athletic performance and basketball skills. Up to three players from the tryout will be eligible to earn an invite to Charge training camp in October without having to declare for the 2025 NBA G League Draft. Registration and eligibility information can be found at ClevelandCharge.com or.

Included with registration, participants will receive a numbered Charge 2025 open tryout shirt as well as two tickets to a select Cleveland Cavaliers preseason game at Rocket Arena. There will be no spectators permitted at the tryout.

