Cavaliers Re-Sign Luke Travers to Two-Way Contract

July 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have re-signed forward Luke Travers to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Travers (6-7, 208), originally selected 56th overall by Cleveland in the 2022 NBA Draft, appeared in 12 games for the Cavaliers last season after signing his first Two-Way contract on August 28, 2024. He also played 16 games (15 starts) with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 15.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.38 steals and 1.19 blocks in 34.0 minutes per contest. With the Charge, he registered four triple-doubles, including a 25-point, 18-rebound, 10-assist performance against the Raptors 905 on February 13, 2025.

Prior to last season, Travers spent the 2023-24 campaign playing for Melbourne United in the NBL (Australian Basketball League), where he appeared in 36 games (34 starts) and averaged 12.4 points on .517 shooting from the field, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.33 blocks and 1.17 steals in 27.0 minutes. Over five NBL seasons with Melbourne United and the Perth Wildcats (2019-2024), Travers appeared in 139 games (76 starts), posting career averages of 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.87 steals in 20.7 minutes, and was a 2020 NBL champion and a 2021 NBL Cup winner.

Travers has also competed in three NBA Summer Leagues with the Cavaliers (2022-2024), including the 2023 NBA Summer League Championship team.







NBA G League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.