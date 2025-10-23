Charge Fest Returns to Public Hall November 1 with Fan Fun & a Fresh Look

Published on October 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge are excited to announce that Charge Fest presented by Wilson, a fan-focused festival celebrating the start of the season, will take place on Saturday, November 1, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cleveland Public Hall.

This free event will allow fans an exclusive first look at the newly designed court, include special appearances from Head Coach Eli Kell-Abrams and Charge players as well as opportunities for Cavs Legends autographs with Austin Carr, Jim Chones, Boobie Gibson, Larry Nance and Campy Russell starting at 5:30 p.m. Cavs Legends signing autographs are subject to change. Additionally, fans will be able to get a closer peek at the newly branded uniforms the team will be wearing on the court starting this season.

Throughout Charge Fest, fans will be treated to the sounds of local rock band, Trailer Park Ninjas, locker room tours and live out their basketball dreams by taking shots on the court. The Charge Cavalry team will lead on court games while fans can also grab photos with some of their favorite mascots including Pozzie, Sir CC and Moondog while watching performances from the Cavs Scream Team.

All fans in attendance will have the chance to win several giveaways throughout the night including Cleveland Cavaliers tickets, Charge and Cavs memorabilia and more! The Cavs All For Fun trailer will be open for fans to check out as well as a spot to learn more about WNBA Cleveland. The Charge retail stands will be open for fans to get their gear ready ahead of the season and concessions will also be available.

Prior to Charge Fest, the Cleveland Charge will host an opportunity for local kids to get on the court during a special Cavs Academy Clinic starting at 4:00 p.m. The event is open to kids eight to 14 years old with registration available HERE. They will be the first kids to play on the new Charge court!

Charge Nation Memberships are on sale now and include discounted ticket prices, the best seat locations, exclusive team gear, invites to private events with the team and many more benefits! Premium options including all-inclusive food, beer, wine, seltzer and soda are also available. Click  HERE  for more information!

For more information about the Cleveland Charge, including game schedules, tickets, and community programs, visit ClevelandCharge.com or follow the Charge on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads. Fans can sign up for text alerts by texting CHARGE to 30594 for the latest updates and special offers.







NBA G League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.