Wisconsin Herd Completes Trade with Rip City

Published on October 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Craig Randall II from the Rip City Remix in exchange for the returning player rights to Will Richardson and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Player Draft.

Randall II, a 6-4, 185-pound guard, most recently played with the Rip City Remix last season, appearing in 21 games while averaging 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. Over three seasons in the NBA G League, the Tennessee-Martin product has averaged 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 81 career games. In 2022, Randall was named the NBA G League Most Improved Player.







