Beno Udrih Named Wisconsin Herd Head Coach for Third Season

Published on October 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced today that Beno Udrih will return for his third season as the Wisconsin Herd Head Coach.

Udrih, who is the fourth head coach in team history, returns after two successful seasons, resulting in 44 overall wins-the most by a Herd Head Coach in team history. Udrih's leadership and player development approach led to four NBA Call-Ups and two National Team Call-Ups in two seasons.

Udrih boasts over 13 years of experience in the NBA, including two seasons with the Bucks, as well as five years of coaching experience in the NBA and NBA G League.

"We are excited to have Beno return as Head Coach," said Wisconsin Herd General Manager Arte Culver. "His experience as a player and coach has been instrumental in helping develop our Bucks and Herd players on and off the court. We are looking forward to year three with Beno Udrih leading the team."

Udrih started his coaching career in the NBA G League as an assistant coach with the Westchester Knicks during the 2019-20 season. He received a call-up to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he served as an assistant coach for two seasons before joining the Atlanta Hawks as a professional NBA scout during the 2022-23 season.

"I am excited to be back with the Wisconsin Herd for my third season," said Wisconsin Herd Head Coach Beno Udrih. "Each year brings a new group of players with unique strengths and challenges, and my goal is to help them improve the little things in their game that can make a big difference in their careers. The NBA G League is about development for both players and coaches, and I am looking forward to continuing to learn and grow alongside this team."

The Slovenian native spent over 21 years playing professional basketball in the NBA and overseas. Udrih played eight seasons in Europe before joining the San Antonio Spurs after being drafted with the 28th overall pick in 2004. He helped the Spurs win two NBA Championships before joining the Sacramento Kings from 2007-2011. Udrih spent his remaining six seasons in the NBA with stops at the Bucks (2011-13), Orlando Magic (2013), New York Knicks (2013-14), Memphis Grizzlies (2014-15), Miami Heat (2015-16) and Detroit Pistons (2016-17). Following his time in the NBA, he played one season in Europe before announcing his retirement from playing.







NBA G League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.