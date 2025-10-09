Long Island Nets Announce Theme Games for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have announced their 2025-26 theme game schedule featuring 20 community-driven celebrations, cultural recognitions and fan-focused experiences at Nassau Coliseum.

The 2025-26 theme slate features the return of five Township Nights, presented by The Selby, where the LI Nets will celebrate various Nassau and Suffolk County towns, including North Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Hempstead, Huntington and Babylon, with the season tipping off on Friday, Nov. 7, for Town of North Hempstead Night. As part of the games, the LI Nets will highlight township residents and groups with on-court experiences and a jersey presentation. The jersey design includes the names of townships assembled in a way that forms an image of Long Island when combined.

Throughout the season, the Nets will also celebrate Long Island's diverse communities with games including Linking Long Island (Autism Acceptance Night) on Nov. 9, presented by the Nassau Suffolk Autism Society of America, Jewish Heritage Night (Nov. 24), Greek Heritage Night (Jan. 28), Black History Celebration (Jan. 26) and Faith and Family Celebration (Feb. 26). Long Island will wear a specialty jersey for Autism Acceptance night with 31 handprints to represent the fact that one in every 31 children are diagnosed with Autism before the age of eight.

"Our theme games serve as a reflection of the vibrant and diverse communities that define Long Island," said Morgan Taylor, Head of Business Operations for the Long Island Nets. "These celebrations have become a meaningful touchpoint for our fans, as evidenced by double-digit increases annually in both attendance and group ticket sales for our theme games. Each night is thoughtfully curated to honor the cultural richness of our region while fostering an inclusive and memorable experience for all attendees."

Other fan favorite theme games will return this season including Winter Wonderland (Nov. 29), Education Day (Dec. 9) and Catholic Youth Organization/Dale's Birthday (Jan. 23). The Nets will also host impactful evenings like Heroes Night (Dec. 1) to honor community heroes, Abilities Night (Jan. 12) to highlight the importance of accessibility and Women's Impact Night on March 1, along with Cross Up Cancer Night on March 24 in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The Nets will honor their NBA and WNBA affiliates with New York Liberty Affiliate Night on Feb. 2 and Nothin' But Nets Night on Feb. 23, highlighting the unity and shared success of the three teams. To close out the season, the team will host Fan Appreciation Night on March 25, with special giveaways and tributes to the Long Island Nets community.

The full slate of Long Island Nets theme games at Nassau Coliseum includes:

Town of North Hempstead Night Friday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.

Linking Long Island (Autism Acceptance Night) Sunday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m.

Town of Oyster Bay Night Saturday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.

Jewish Heritage Night Monday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m.

Winter Wonderland Saturday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m.

Heroes Night (Honoring Those Who Serve) Monday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

Education Day Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m.

Town of Hempstead Night Sunday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m.

Town of Huntington Night Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.

Abilities Night Monday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Catholic Youth Organization/Dale's Birthday Friday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

Town of Babylon Night Monday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.

Greek Heritage Night Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.

New York Liberty Affiliate Night Monday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.

Nothin' But Nets (Brooklyn Nets Affiliate Night) Monday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

Black History Celebration Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.

Faith and Family Celebration Thursday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.

Women's Impact Night Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m.

Cross Up Cancer Night Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all Long Island Nets home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about ticket membership options or group experience packages, contact info@longislandnets.com or call 934.948.2546. For more information about additional ticket options, such as season and flex memberships, please visit longislandnets.com.

The full Long Island Nets 2025-26 schedule can be found at longislandnets.com.







NBA G League Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.