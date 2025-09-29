Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to David Muoka

Published on September 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to center David Muoka from the Windy City Bulls in exchange for a first round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft and a second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

Muoka (6'10", 235) appeared in 48 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for Windy City last season, recording averages of 10.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game while shooting 66.5 percent from the field. He averaged 2.1 blocks per game in 34 regular season contests with Windy City, ranking eighth in the NBA G League. The 24-year-old spent his first professional season (2023-24) with Long Island, appearing in 38 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games and posting averages of 4.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 14.7 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, Muoka played two collegiate seasons at Lamar (2019-21), appearing in 57 games (32 starts) and recording averages of 4.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game, before transferring to UNLV for two seasons (2021-23), where he appeared in 59 games (20 starts) and posted averages of 3.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 15.4 minutes per contest while shooting 60.5 percent from the field. The Hong Kong native earned Southland Defensive Player of the Year honors in his sophomore season with the Cardinals after leading the conference with 73 blocks. Muoka then led the Runnin' Rebels in blocked shots during each of his final two collegiate seasons.







