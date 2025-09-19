Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Max Fiedler

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to forward Max Fiedler and a second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Texas Legends in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Mark Armstrong.

Fiedler (6'11", 230) appeared in 41 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for Texas and the Delaware Blue Coats last season, recording averages of 6.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 18.9 minutes per game while shooting 59.5 percent from the field. The 24-year-old previously spent five collegiate seasons (2019-24) at Rice University, recording career averages of 9.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 26.4 minutes per contest while shooting 65.4 percent from the field in 151 games (138 starts). He earned All-Conference USA Second Team honors in his junior season with the Owls, and his 73.5 percent field goal percentage led all NCAA Division I players in 2022-23. Fiedler left Rice as the school's all-time leader in rebounds, assists and games played.

Armstrong appeared in 30 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for Long Island last season, averaging 10.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.5 minutes per contest. He was originally acquired by Long Island as an affiliate player from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2024-25 season.







