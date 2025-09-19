Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced its 2025-26 promotional schedule today.

Starting the season at home, Windy City hosts Opening Night on November 8 with a Matas Buzelis bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance. The limited-edition piece celebrates the hometown forward as he enters his sophomore season with the Chicago Bulls. Embedded in the base of the bobblehead is an authentic piece of Buzelis's rookie season practice uniform.

On November 28, Windy City hosts a Black Friday game featuring a fleece blanket giveaway to help fans prepare for the winter months. A pup-filled Sunday takes place two days later during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as the team opens its doors for its annual Dog Day event. Pup passes will be available in the 200-level for fans that want to enjoy a day of basketball and barks. A portion of each pup pass purchased will benefit the organization's local shelter partners and pups will receive a WCB bandana.

December features a special Holiday Weekend bobblehead set for back-to-back games on December 5 and 6. Early arriving fans take home a holiday-themed Benny T. Bull bobblehead on Friday and a holiday-themed Cousin Gus T. bobblehead on Saturday. Both bobbleheads connect at the base to form a fun holiday-themed display.

Saturday's game on December 6 will also be Gus T. Bull's Birthday Bash, and the team will host mascots from the region along with special guest Rudy the Bull. Fans are invited to meet and pet Rudy, a real highland bull, in the Fun Zone and enjoy an action-packed mascot party throughout the evening.

January sees back-to-back collectible events with the Trading Card Game (TCG) Collectibles Show on January 2 and the Sports Cards & Collectibles Show on January 3 both presented by Premier Card Shows. Before Saturday's game, early arriving fans can also grab a limited-edition Gus T. Bull Rookie Bobblecard, a first of its kind giveaway for Windy City that combines card collecting and a bobblehead figure.

A recurring fan favorite, Space Jam Night is back on January 10 featuring a Bugs Bunny-themed youth jersey giveaway.

Following a long break away from Hoffman Estates, the team returns in early February for its annual Education Day, presented by BMO. Highlights for this special event include a career panel with Chicago Bulls executives, an interactive workbook for students and continuous in-game entertainment for the sold-out crowd.

Recognizing the continued broadcast work of Chicago Bulls alum and three-time NBA champion Stacey King, Windy City celebrates Chicago Bulls Night on February 6 with a talking Stacey King bobblehead featuring recordings of many of the fan favorite's legendary calls. This special event is presented by NOW Arena and will also feature an expansive Chicago Bulls memorabilia display and the six NBA Championship trophies for fans to take photos with.

Four Heritage events will take place in February and March as the team recognizes the local communities that make the NW suburbs the best place to live. Each special event includes the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition ticket and commemorative hat package featuring designs that pay homage to the communities being celebrated.

Greek Heritage Night presented by AT&T will take place on February 20 and the night's giveaway is a Gus T. Bull Greek statue inspired by Poseidon.

On February 21 the team will celebrate Polish Heritage Night featuring a Gus T. Bull Góral bobblehead giveaway.

On March 12, Windy City celebrates Hispanic Heritage with Los Toros Night presented by BMO where early-arriving fans can take home a Mariachi Gus T. Bull bobblehead.

Windy City's penultimate home game on March 14 will be Filipino Heritage Night presented by BMO where fans can grab a Filipino Jeepney display upon entry.

And finally, the team will celebrate Chicago's Pope on March 8 when commemorative Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads are distributed to early-arriving fans.

