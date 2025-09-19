Iowa Wolves and Athene Bring Read to Achieve Back to Central Iowa for Fifth Season

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves and Athene are excited to announce that the enrollment period for the fifth season of Read to Achieve has begun. Teachers and school administrators can sign their students up for the reading program from now until Jan. 12, 2026. This program is open for all students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

"We're thrilled to welcome the students, schools and communities who will be part of the Read to Achieve program in the 2025-2026 season," said Amanda Carstens Steward, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Athene. "Athene is honored and takes great pride in helping the next generation foster a lifelong love of reading. It's a privilege to partner with the Iowa Wolves on an initiative as important and meaningful as childhood literacy."

"We are so excited to partner with Athene again this year for our fifth edition of the Read to Achieve program," said Iowa Wolves President of Business Operations Drew Van Meeteren.

"Athene's commitment to supporting and advancing childhood literacy programming in our schools across the state through the Read to Achieve program has been nothing short of amazing. The overwhelmingly positive feedback we receive from teachers and school administrators, and the measurable impact the Read to Achieve program has had on their students, easily makes this our number one community engagement initiative. We are proud to partner with Athene and cannot wait to celebrate with all of the superstar readers at our games this season."

All students who read 500 minutes or more will receive a special prize from Athene and two free tickets to any Iowa Wolves game during the 2025-26 regular season. The school with the most minutes read throughout the season will also win a pizza party with a special visit from everyone's favorite mascot, Alpha! Additionally, this season, teachers will be able to offer incentive prizes to their students for in-game experiences throughout the duration of the program.

The Iowa Wolves and Athene are excited to continue the Read to Achieve program and proud to continue to help students across Iowa find joy in reading. Additional information on the Read to Achieve program can be found here.

For more information on Read to Achieve, please contact Nick McNaughton, Community Impact Coordinator nick.mcnaughton@iawolves.com

The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is one of 31 NBA G League teams. The Wolves play their home games in one of the best environments in the NBA G League at Casey's Center in Downtown Des Moines, Iowa.







