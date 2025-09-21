Long Island Nets Announce Staff Additions and Promotions

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have named Thomas Bridges and Steven Kaner as assistant coaches and Khalif Wyatt as head video coordinator/player development on Head Coach Mfon Udofia's staff alongside Associate Head Coach Shawn Swords and Assistant Coach Jorge Gutiérrez. Long Island has also named Kyle Hines and Kory Jones as assistant general managers.

Bridges joins Long Island as an assistant coach after spending the last two seasons (2023-25) seasons as an assistant coach with the NBA G League's Osceola Magic. Prior to his stint with the Magic, he spent four seasons (2019-23) with the Philadelphia 76ers as an assistant video coordinator and two seasons (2017-19) as a basketball operations intern and video coordinator with the Delaware Blue Coats. Before beginning his professional career, Bridges spent two seasons (2012-13) as head student manager at Georgia Tech, where he earned a bachelor's degree in computational media.

Kaner enters his fifth season with Long Island and his first as an assistant coach. He originally joined the Nets staff ahead of the 2021-22 NBA G League season as a team attendant and served as a basketball operations associate for the 2023-24 season prior to being elevated to head video coordinator/player development for the 2024-25 season. Kaner graduated from Baruch College with a bachelor's degree in finance and business administration.

Wyatt joins Long Island as head video coordinator/player development after spending two seasons (2023-25) with Temple University men's basketball as the program's director of player development. Prior to his stint at Temple, he served as an assistant coach on the West Chester University men's basketball staff for one season (2022-23). The Norristown, Pa., native joined the coaching ranks following a nine-year professional career with teams in China (2013-14), Israel (2014-19) and the Philippines (2019-20). Wyatt played four collegiate seasons (2009-13) at Temple, where he scored over 1,500 points and earned Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors for the 2012-13 season.

Hines enters his second season with the Nets organization after joining Brooklyn ahead of the 2024-25 season as a player development assistant. He arrived in Brooklyn following a decorated 16-year playing career overseas that included four EuroLeague Championships, three EuroLeague Best Defender awards and All-25 EuroLeague Team honors. Hines played his last four seasons (2020-24) with Olimpia Milano following stints with CSKA Moscow (2013-20), Olympiacos (2011-13), Brose Baskets (2010-11) and Veroli Basket (2008-10). Prior to beginning his professional career, the Sicklerville, N.J., native played four collegiate seasons (2004-08) at UNC Greensboro.

Jones will enter his sixth season with the Nets after most recently spending the 2024-25 season as Brooklyn's director of player engagement and basketball operations. He joined the organization ahead of the 2020-21 season as a basketball operations assistant and later served as a basketball operations scouting associate and basketball operations coordinator. Jones then spent the 2023-24 season as the team's manager of player engagement and basketball operations. The Herndon, Va., native walked onto the basketball team at the University of Arizona and played four seasons (2016-20).







