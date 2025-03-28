South Bay Lakers Edge Iowa Wolves, 127-123, in Opening Game of Two-Game Series

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The South Bay Lakers edged the Iowa Wolves, 127-123, on Friday night in front of 5,377 fans at Wells Fargo Arena. The game featured 17 lead changes and 11 ties and each team's largest lead was just 12 points.

Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller led Iowa (6-27) with a game-high 33 points and added 11 rebounds. Trevor Keels was next with 27 points while two-ways, Tristen Newton and Jesse Edwards, scored 23 and 18 points, respectively. Edwards pulled down 12 rebounds to post his second double-double in the past three games.

All five starters finished in double figures for South Bay (16-17) led by Ouincy Olivari who tallied a triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Iowa held a slim lead, 61-60, at halftime but South Bay's hot shooting helped it take its 12-point lead late in the third quarter. The Wolves closed the quarter strong as Skylar Mays' short jumper right before the end of the period pulled them within four points at 94-90.

Mays hit a three to start the fourth that put Iowa to within one. After a mini run by South Bay, the Wolves went on a 12-6 run to lead by five at 105-100. This time the Lakers answered with their own run to lead 109-107 after Kylor Kelley's dunk. The game of runs continued as Iowa countered and took the lead back at 111-109 after Miller's bucket. But South Bay delivered another run this time scoring nine unanswered points to go up 118-111.

Iowa fought back getting back as Miller drilled a deep three with 16.2 seconds to go to make it a two-point game. The Wolves were forced to extend the game with fouls and the Lakers made their free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win in the first game of the season-ending series between the teams.

Saturday's rematch will be the season finale with Final Lap: Fan App, presented by Iowa Speedway with lots of fun activities and giveaways to celebrate the 2024-25 season.

