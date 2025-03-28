Quincy Olivari's Triple-Double Lifts South Bay to Victory
March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The South Bay Lakers (16-17) defeated the Iowa Wolves (6-27) 127-123 Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Guard Quincy Olivari recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a season-high two blocks in his second triple-double performance of the regular season.
Olivari led South Bay in the first quarter, scoring 12 of the Lakers' 30 points as they finished the period trailing by two points. In a back-and-forth second quarter with eight lead changes, the Wolves edged ahead to finish the first half with a 61-60-point advantage. South Bay ignited offensively to take the lead in the third period, outshooting Iowa by a 60.9 percent to 40.7 percent margin from the field to enter the final quarter with a 4-point lead. The Lakers remained aggressive through the fourth quarter to refuse a Wolves comeback and held a seven-point lead in the final minute of play to secure the victory on the road.
Guard Grayson Murphy recorded his sixth double-double of the regular season with 20 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists. Center Kylor Kelley scored a season-high 21 points with seven rebounds, one steal and a game-high four blocks. Guard Jhonathan Dunn tallied his fourth 20+ point regular-season game with 20 points, two rebounds, three assists and one block. All five starters scored in double figures, including forward Stanley Johnson with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller, currently on assignment, scored a game-high 33 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. Guard Trevor Keels tallied 27 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Two-way guard Tristen Newton contributed 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Center Jesse Edwards coupled 18 points and 12 rebounds with two assists, two steals and one block.
The South Bay Lakers take on the Iowa Wolves once more March 29 at 4:30 p.m. PST to finish out the 2024-25 season.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Skyhawks Drop Contest to Greensboro Swarm - College Park Skyhawks
- Vipers Clinch Playoff Spot With Victory Over Stockton - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Herd Clips San Diego - Wisconsin Herd
- Sioux Falls Takes 111-107 Comeback Triump Over Oklahoma City - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Mac McClung Scores Franchise-Record 46 Points in Overtime Win - Osceola Magic
- Quincy Olivari's Triple-Double Lifts South Bay to Victory - South Bay Lakers
- South Bay Lakers Edge Iowa Wolves, 127-123, in Opening Game of Two-Game Series - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Defeated by Cleveland at Home - Long Island Nets
- Squadron Fall in Overtime in Penultimate Game of 2024-25 Season - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Cut Down Nets - Cleveland Charge
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Tonight's Game against the Greensboro Swarm - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Nets Make Roster Moves - Long Island Nets
- Series Preview: vs Oklahoma City Blue - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Hustle over Spurs - Memphis Hustle
- Drew Timme Earns NBA G League Call-Up with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Stars Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Mexico City - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Second Half Rally Not Enough against Valley Suns - Texas Legends
- Mad Ants Clinch Playoff Berth with Thursday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bay Lakers Stories
- Quincy Olivari's Triple-Double Lifts South Bay to Victory
- South Bay Lakers Forward Cole Swider Earns NBA Call-Up with Toronto Raptors
- South Bay Victorious Over Santa Cruz in Home Finale
- Bronny James Scores Career-High 39 Points in South Bay Victory
- Quincy Olivari Drops 35 Points in South Bay Defeat