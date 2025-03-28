Quincy Olivari's Triple-Double Lifts South Bay to Victory

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The South Bay Lakers (16-17) defeated the Iowa Wolves (6-27) 127-123 Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Guard Quincy Olivari recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a season-high two blocks in his second triple-double performance of the regular season.

Olivari led South Bay in the first quarter, scoring 12 of the Lakers' 30 points as they finished the period trailing by two points. In a back-and-forth second quarter with eight lead changes, the Wolves edged ahead to finish the first half with a 61-60-point advantage. South Bay ignited offensively to take the lead in the third period, outshooting Iowa by a 60.9 percent to 40.7 percent margin from the field to enter the final quarter with a 4-point lead. The Lakers remained aggressive through the fourth quarter to refuse a Wolves comeback and held a seven-point lead in the final minute of play to secure the victory on the road.

Guard Grayson Murphy recorded his sixth double-double of the regular season with 20 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists. Center Kylor Kelley scored a season-high 21 points with seven rebounds, one steal and a game-high four blocks. Guard Jhonathan Dunn tallied his fourth 20+ point regular-season game with 20 points, two rebounds, three assists and one block. All five starters scored in double figures, including forward Stanley Johnson with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller, currently on assignment, scored a game-high 33 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. Guard Trevor Keels tallied 27 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Two-way guard Tristen Newton contributed 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Center Jesse Edwards coupled 18 points and 12 rebounds with two assists, two steals and one block.

The South Bay Lakers take on the Iowa Wolves once more March 29 at 4:30 p.m. PST to finish out the 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.