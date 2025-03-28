Vipers Clinch Playoff Spot With Victory Over Stockton

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (20-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 113-102 victory over the Stockton Kings (21-12) on Friday night at Bert Ogden Arena to clinch its ninth straight playoff appearance.

RGV tipped off the game with a 5-0 run. Stockton then tied the competition at 9-9 which marked the first of 11 ties and four lead changes in the quarter. The quarter culminated in a 29-29 draw after a competitive quarter between the Vipers and Kings.

The Vipers separated themselves from the Kings in the second quarter. The team picked up an 11-point advantage towards the end of the quarter. Stockton then managed to cut its deficit down by nine to close the half at 47-56.

Houston Rockets two-way David Roddy came out hot in the third quarter as he scored 14 points for the Vipers. RGV picked up its biggest lead of the night (16 points), thus far, to close the third quarter with a score of 90-74.

Stockton turned a 16-point deficit into a six-point differential with 2:55 to go and a score of 106-100. The Vipers then went on a 7-2 run to clinch a 113-102 win.

Houston Rockets two-way N'Faly Dante had a double-double with 20 points and a career-high 20 rebounds. Houston Rockets assignment, Nate Williams, finished the night with 24 points. Roddy contributed 22 points to the Vipers.

Sacramento Kings two-way Mason Jones led the Kings with 26 points followed by Dexter Dennis with 20 points and Brian Bowen II with 19 points.

Tomorrow night the Vipers will take on the Stockton Kings at 7:00 p.m. CST. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

