Stars Complete Three-Team Trade with Long Island and Mexico City

August 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, acquired a 2025 second-round NBA G League draft pick from the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets affiliate), sending forward Jaylan Gainey to the Mexico City Capitanes in a three-team trade.

Gainey (6-10, 220, Florida State) appeared in 23 games for the Salt Lake City Stars during the 2024-25 season, averaging 3.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.7 minutes a game during his rookie season.







