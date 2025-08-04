Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kyle Rose in Three-Team Trade

August 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Kyle Rose from the Mexico City Capitanes in a three-team trade with the Salt Lake City Stars. Long Island traded the returning player rights to forward Kevin Obanor to Mexico City and a second round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft to Salt Lake City. To complete the deal, the Stars sent the returning player rights to forward Jaylan Gainey to the Capitanes.

Rose (6'4", 192) appeared in 49 games (19 starts) for Mexico City last season across the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.5 minutes per game. The 25-year-old previously spent five collegiate seasons (2019-24) at Fordham University, recording career averages of 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 25.2 minutes per contest in 141 games (95 starts). He earned consecutive Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team honors in his final two seasons with the Rams and left Fordham as the school's all-time leader in games played and fifth in career steals (219).

Obanor appeared in 18 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for Long Island during the 2024-25 season, registering averages of 4.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. He was originally claimed by Long Island off waivers on Dec. 19, 2024.







