Nets Drop Regular Season Finale Against Charge

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (17-17), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Cleveland Charge (16-18), 128-93, on Saturday evening during the team's final game of the 2024-25 season.

Long Island guard Mark Armstrong tallied a career-high 30 points along with two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 44 minutes. Nets center Jordan Minor recorded 25 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks in 31 minutes. Long Island forward Tre Scott added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes.

Cleveland dominated the first quarter, shooting 64.0 percent from the field. The Charge closed the first quarter ahead by 21, 41-20. Long Island tried to battle back in the second quarter, but Cleveland outscored the Nets 30-26 in the period. The Charge went into halftime ahead by 25, 71-46.

Long Island continued to put pressure on Cleveland, but its efforts were not enough. The Charge outscored the Nets 30-17 and closed the third quarter ahead by 38, 101-63. Long Island found its groove late in the fourth quarter, but it was too late. Cleveland defeated Long Island by 35, 128-93.

Cleveland two-way Nae'Qwan Tomlin posted a game-high 41 points along with 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes. Charge guard Jules Bernard posted 29 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes.

