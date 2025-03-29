Gold Close Out The 2024-25 Season At Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (15-19) wrapped up their 2024-25 season with a 118-128 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants (20-14) at Van Andel Arena. Both teams entered the matchup short-handed, with only eight active players each. Despite a competitive back-and-forth battle, the Mad Ants maintained their edge to secure the win.

Foul trouble plagued the Gold, accumulating 26 personal fouls, with Jaylin Williams and Charles Bediako fouling out.

Tevian Jones led the Gold's offense, finishing with 30 points and eight rebounds. Bediako recorded a strong double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Williams contributed 22 points, while Will Richardson added 18. Andrew Funk and Ithiel Horton chipped in 12 points apiece.

For the Mad Ants, De'Vion Harmon paced the team with 26 points and four rebounds. Cameron McGriff and RayJ Dennis each scored 22 points, with Dennis notching a double-double with 12 assists. Enrique Freeman added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Obadiah Noel and Keisei Tominaga finished with 12 and 13 points, respectively.

