Osceola Magic Clinch Top Seed In Eastern Conference After Win Over Squadron

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - In its final game of the regular season, the Osceola Magic (22-12) took down the Birmingham Squadron (12-22) 124-119 on Saturday night. With the victory and a win by the Indiana Mad Ants, the Magic clinched the top-seed in the Eastern Conference for the second season in a row.

Mac McClung was the leading scorer for the Magic with 26 points on 8-of-18 from the field. In his first game with Osceola since Mar. 3, Colin Castleton secured his 12th double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Despite being out of playoff contention, the Squadron put up a fight, led by Jalen Crutcher's 36-point performance. Crutcher also added 10 assists on the night. Trhae Mitchell scored 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 from behind the arc.

In their last regular season game, both Castleton and Alex Morales cemented themselves in the Osceola Magic record books. With nine total rebounds, Morales passed BJ Johnson for second-most rebounds in franchise history. With nine offensive rebounds, Castleton surpassed Khem Birch for the third-most offensive boards in a single Magic season.

Up Next:

The Magic will get a first-round bye in the NBA G League Playoffs and will return to action on either Apr. 3 or 4 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Osceola Heritage will be the site for that game. Time and opponent will be determined at a later date.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"We got our eyes on the championship. We have unfinished business from last year. It was a real dogfight tonight and last night. We're at the point in the season now that we're just focused on the next game. We win however we have to. Win ugly, win pretty, you defend, you score, whatever it takes every night."

In Case You Missed It:

On Friday, Mac McClung set a career high and Magic single-game record with 46 points in the overtime win over the Squadron.

