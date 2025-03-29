Cruise Conclude Regular Season With Win Over Bulls

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - Despite falling short in the playoffs, The Motor City Cruise (19-15) concluded their regular season with a win over the Windy City Bulls (11-23) in front of 2,084 fans in attendance. Motor City came into the contest shorthanded, with just nine players active. The Cruise went with a whole new starting five look which included: Sam Peek, John Ukomadu, Tommy Rutherford, Jordan Wright and Trae Hannibal.

Sam Peek secured his first career NBA G League double-double after scoring a career high of 24 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Malik Hall came off the bench to earn a career high of 22 points and 11 rebounds, with shooting 9-11 from the floor. Four of the five Cruise starters finished with double-digit points and the club outrebounded Windy City 54-40.

Emmanuel Miller led Windy City with 25 points after knocking down 10 field goals in the Bulls' defeat. Jahmir Young followed with 22 points after shooting 9-18 from the field (3-6 3PT). All five starters for the Bulls reached double-digits in the contest and the club shot perfectly (7-7) from the free-throw line. Windy City scored a total of 76 points in the paint, which included 38 of their 40 field goals.

After the two clubs traded buckets in the first two quarters of the game, Motor City pulled away in the third, outscoring Windy City 32-23. The Bulls made a fourth quarter push by scoring 36 points and shot 53.3% for a potential comeback but came up short. Hall's 10-point fourth quarter performance was just enough to secure the win for the Cruise.

The Motor City Cruise concludes their season with a 19-15 record and will hold the number seven seed, as the 2024-25 NBA G League regular season ends. In their fourth year as a franchise, the Cruise have officially secured a winning record in three of their four seasons as a club.

