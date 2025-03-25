Cruise Stun Magic to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - After blowing a 20-point lead in a dramatic loss to the Long Island Nets at home, the Motor City Cruise (18-14) were able to steal a victory from the Osceola Magic (19-12), 119-115. With help from the Windy City Bulls defeating the Indiana Mad Ants, Motor City is now tied with Indiana at 18 wins in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Mad Ants currently remain in the sixth seed, holding the tie breaker, as Motor City remains at the seventh spot.

After outscoring Motor City 62-51 to end the first half, the Osceola Magic looked to run away in the third quarter, going on a key 13-2 run and taking an 18-point lead. However, the Cruise responded with a 7-0 run to open the fourth and held Osceola to 22 points, leaving them to a 30.0 shooting percentage. Additionally, Daniss Jenkins dropped a total of 12 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Tolu Smith secured his 24 th double-double of the full season, which sets a franchise record for most double-doubles by any Cruise player in a single season. Smith finished the night with 21 points and 17 rebounds in the contest. Daniss Jenkins and Ron Harper Jr. each finished with 19 points to follow. Jenkins flirted with a triple-double after tallying nine assists and seven rebounds. Tommy Rutherford neared a double-double with 13 points off the bench, shooting perfect (4-4) from the floor and the free-throw line (3-3). Additionally, he neared a double-double with nine rebounds and earned a career high of three steals.

Mac McClung was the leading scorer for Osceola with 33 points. 13 came off his free-throws, shooting 6-7. Alex Morales followed McClung with 15 points and shot 7-15 from the floor. Jalen Slawson secured a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The two clubs will continue their two-game series on Wednesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

