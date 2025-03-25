Osceola Magic Drop Late Thriller to Motor City Cruise

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (19-12) couldn't hang on to a fourth quarter lead and fell 119-115 to the Motor City Cruise (18-14) on Monday night. Mac McClung led all scorers with 33 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and knocking down six free throws.

Tolu Smith led the charge for Motor City with a 21-point, 17-rebound performance. Ron Harper Jr. and Daniss Jenkins both scored 19 points to help the Cruise overcome a 13-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Osceola will have another chance on Wednesday night to clinch its second-consecutive playoff berth.

Up Next:

The Magic will face the Motor City Cruise again on Wed. Mar. 26. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET and will air on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and ESPN+. The team will be hosting Military Appreciation Night, presented by Krush Brau Park. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Osceola Magic military-inspired jersey. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"We have no time to worry about tonight. We'll watch film, learn from it and get better. Obviously, we didn't play our best in the fourth. They [Motor City Cruise] went on an 8-0 run to start the quarter and cut it to five. They're a team that's fighting for their life. They're in the playoff hunt and need to win every game to make the playoffs. They showed that fight in the fourth and unfortunately we weren't able to stop it."

