College Park Skyhawks and Georgia Natural Gas to Highlight Bearings Bike Works Youth Development Nonprofit with Unique Theme Jersey

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and Georgia Natural Gas, announced today that the team will wear unique theme jerseys highlighting Bearings Bike Works on Wednesday, Mar. 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go, and Friday, Mar. 28 at 7:00 p.m. against the Greensboro Swarm.

Both games will celebrate Bearings Bike Works, a local youth development organization, and showcase the Skyhawks' and GNG's commitment to serving the communities they operate in. Before the Mar. 28 game, Bearings staff will host a "Cone Crusher Clinic" outside Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. This clinic will give young fans in attendance the opportunity to improve their bike skills through fun obstacles and challenges.

Founded in 2008, Bearings Bike Works uses bikes to teach kids that hard work, skill development, and strong relationships are the building blocks of a bright future. Through their "Skills for Life" program, participants learn to build and fix bikes, eventually earning a bike of their own. In doing so, they develop a sense of pride and get to experience the joy and independence that comes from riding a bike.

"We are so proud to team up with Georgia Natural Gas to highlight the fantastic work of Bearings Bike Works." said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "At the Skyhawks, we champion the development of our players, coaches, and staff, and to highlight a group in Bearings who carries out this same mission through their youth development program is an honor."

In addition to the bike clinic, the game will feature special giveaways and in-game activations. Fans attending the game on Mar. 26 will receive a custom hat commemorating the partnership, and attendees of the Mar. 28 game will receive wristbands bearing the logos of the Skyhawks and Bearings. At each game, Georgia Natural Gas will have a special check presentation benefiting Bearings Bike Works.

"We partnered with Bearings because they aren't your standard afterschool program," said Aimee Henderson, Director of Retail Mass Markets for Georgia Natural Gas. "It's been remarkable watching the Bearings team build a community where kids truly want to be. And in doing so, they are breaking down barriers to bring all the benefits of biking to kids in the community, no matter where they come from, or what their background is."

The Skyhawks will wear unique themed jerseys to spotlight Bearings. The jersey design was inspired by the speed, power, and freedom you feel when riding a bike. Featuring shapes reminiscent of the bike lanes and trail signage on Atlanta's Beltline, as well as parts from a bike itself, the design symbolizes movement, energy, and unwavering determination. The color palette blends the vibrant blue of Georgia Natural Gas' logo with the Skyhawks' signature red and yellow, reflecting shades that are also prevalent along the Beltline.

"At Bearings Bike Works, we empower kids and teens in Southwest Atlanta to build confidence and explore new possibilities-all through the power of bicycles. Whether they're earning their own bike, mastering trails, learning STEM skills, or gaining real-world job experience, our hands-on programs inspire youth to develop character, discover their potential, and gear up for a bright future," said Becky O'Mara, Co-Founder and Development Director at Bearings Bike Works. "By helping kids to earn bikes, we're giving them purpose and helping make them part of a community. We're so proud that the Skyhawks and Georgia Natural Gas have joined us in making that community even stronger."

The two games are part of the final stretch of the season, before the Skyhawks conclude the regular season on Mar. 29 against the Greensboro Swarm.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.