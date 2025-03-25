Drew Timme Named NBA G League Player of the Week

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The NBA G League announced today that Long Island Nets forward Drew Timme was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Monday, March 17, through Sunday, March 23. This marks the fifth NBA G League Player of the Week recognition in Long Island Nets history, the first for Long Island this season and the first for Timme.

Timme helped lead Long Island to a 2-1 week, where he averaged 35.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.7 minutes per game while shooting 68.4 percent (39-of-57) from the field and 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from 3-point range. He ranked first in the NBA G League in total points (107) and field goals made (39) in the week, second in defensive rebounds (28) and tied for sixth in total rebounds (38). The Richardson, Texas, native scored 25 or more points in each contest, including two games of 30 or more points and one game of 50 points, and led Long Island in scoring and rebounds in all three of the team's games.

Timme began the week with his 17th regular season double-double this season, recording 27 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in addition to two assists and three steals in 39 minutes at Wisconsin on March 18. He followed that performance with a consecutive double-double, tallying a game-high 30 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals in 39 minutes in a second matchup against Wisconsin on March 20. To end the week, the Gonzaga alumnus posted a career-high 50 points, becoming the second player in franchise history and the third player in the NBA G League this season to score 50 or more points in a single game on 80.8 percent (21-of-26) shooting from the field and 60.0 percent (3-of-5) from deep with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 43 minutes at Motor City on March 22. He became the eighth player in NBA G League history to post 21 or more field goals in a single game, which also set a franchise record.

In 28 regular season games (27 starts) for Long Island this season, Timme has averaged 24.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.8 minutes per game while shooting 56.9 percent (259-of-455) from the field. He has recorded 18 double-doubles and two triple-doubles this season. The 24-year-old is currently second in the NBA G League in field goals made (259), third in points scored (680), fifth in rebounds per game (10.4), sixth in points per game (24.3), ninth in defensive rebounds (200) and 10th in total rebounds (290).

