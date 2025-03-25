Legends Overpowered by Wolves in Des Moines Finale
March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (8-24) closed out a back-to-back set against the Iowa Wolves (6-26) with a 136-108 loss Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Wolves jumped out to a 44-point opening quarter and never looked back, using a balanced attack and red-hot shooting to hold off the Legends. Texas found a spark in the second, outscoring Iowa 37-32, but a 39-point third quarter from the home team extended the deficit too far to overcome.
Jordan Hall led Texas with a near triple-double performance, dishing out a franchise-high 21 assists to go with 9 rebounds and 9 points. Teafale Lenard Jr. added 19 points, while Jazian Gortman tallied 18. Asanti Price chipped in 15 points on 3-of-5 from long range, and Dakota Rivers added 16 off the bench.
Iowa had seven players score in double figures, led by Leonard Miller's 25-point, 10-rebound double-double. Amari Bailey recorded a game-high 15 assists, and Tristen Newton added 21 points.
The Legends will travel to Arizona on Thursday night for a matchup against the Valley Suns. Tipoff is set for 9:00p.m. at Mullett Arena. Fans can stream the action live on ESPN+ and UEN.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2025
- Spurs Clinch Playoff Spot with Win at Memphis, 130-93 - Austin Spurs
- Legends Overpowered by Wolves in Des Moines Finale - Texas Legends
- Birmingham Falls to Rio Grande Valley on the Road - Birmingham Squadron
- Iowa Wolves Finish Sweep of Texas Legends - Iowa Wolves
- Drew Timme Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Long Island Nets
- College Park Skyhawks and Georgia Natural Gas to Highlight Bearings Bike Works Youth Development Nonprofit with Unique Theme Jersey - College Park Skyhawks
- Santa Cruz Warriors See Six-Game Win Streak End in 122-118 Loss to South Bay Lakers - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Bronny James Scores Career-High 39 Points in South Bay Victory - South Bay Lakers
- Legends Drop First of Back-To-Back to Iowa - Texas Legends
- Skyforce Takes 124-113 Victory Over Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Cruise Stun Magic to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive - Motor City Cruise
- Osceola Magic Drop Late Thriller to Motor City Cruise - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.