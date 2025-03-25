Legends Overpowered by Wolves in Des Moines Finale

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (8-24) closed out a back-to-back set against the Iowa Wolves (6-26) with a 136-108 loss Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Wolves jumped out to a 44-point opening quarter and never looked back, using a balanced attack and red-hot shooting to hold off the Legends. Texas found a spark in the second, outscoring Iowa 37-32, but a 39-point third quarter from the home team extended the deficit too far to overcome.

Jordan Hall led Texas with a near triple-double performance, dishing out a franchise-high 21 assists to go with 9 rebounds and 9 points. Teafale Lenard Jr. added 19 points, while Jazian Gortman tallied 18. Asanti Price chipped in 15 points on 3-of-5 from long range, and Dakota Rivers added 16 off the bench.

Iowa had seven players score in double figures, led by Leonard Miller's 25-point, 10-rebound double-double. Amari Bailey recorded a game-high 15 assists, and Tristen Newton added 21 points.

The Legends will travel to Arizona on Thursday night for a matchup against the Valley Suns. Tipoff is set for 9:00p.m. at Mullett Arena. Fans can stream the action live on ESPN+ and UEN.

