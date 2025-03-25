Spurs Clinch Playoff Spot with Win at Memphis, 130-93
March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
SOUTHAVEN, MISS. - The Austin Spurs (20-11) clinched a playoff berth with a 130-93 victory over the Memphis Hustle (13-19) on Tuesday evening at Landers Center. The last time the Spurs were in the playoffs was in 2021.
Two-Way forward Harrison Ingram recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. led the Spurs with 22 points. Malachi Flynn added 19 points, while Kyle Mangas and David Duke Jr. had 17. Kyle Rode finished with 12.
Austin built a 76-46 halftime lead behind Flynn's 19 first-half points. David Johnson paced the Hustle with 12 points. The Spurs shot 52.7% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc in the second half to maintain their lead.
Johnson led Memphis with 17 points and 4 assists. DJ Steward followed with 16 points while GG Jackson finished with 15 points and 5 rebounds
NEXT UP:
The Spurs face the Hustle again on Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center. The game will be available to view on ESPN+.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2025
- Spurs Clinch Playoff Spot with Win at Memphis, 130-93 - Austin Spurs
- Legends Overpowered by Wolves in Des Moines Finale - Texas Legends
- Birmingham Falls to Rio Grande Valley on the Road - Birmingham Squadron
- Iowa Wolves Finish Sweep of Texas Legends - Iowa Wolves
- Drew Timme Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Long Island Nets
- College Park Skyhawks and Georgia Natural Gas to Highlight Bearings Bike Works Youth Development Nonprofit with Unique Theme Jersey - College Park Skyhawks
- Santa Cruz Warriors See Six-Game Win Streak End in 122-118 Loss to South Bay Lakers - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Bronny James Scores Career-High 39 Points in South Bay Victory - South Bay Lakers
- Legends Drop First of Back-To-Back to Iowa - Texas Legends
- Skyforce Takes 124-113 Victory Over Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Cruise Stun Magic to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive - Motor City Cruise
- Osceola Magic Drop Late Thriller to Motor City Cruise - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.