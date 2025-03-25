Spurs Clinch Playoff Spot with Win at Memphis, 130-93

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. - The Austin Spurs (20-11) clinched a playoff berth with a 130-93 victory over the Memphis Hustle (13-19) on Tuesday evening at Landers Center. The last time the Spurs were in the playoffs was in 2021.

Two-Way forward Harrison Ingram recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. led the Spurs with 22 points. Malachi Flynn added 19 points, while Kyle Mangas and David Duke Jr. had 17. Kyle Rode finished with 12.

Austin built a 76-46 halftime lead behind Flynn's 19 first-half points. David Johnson paced the Hustle with 12 points. The Spurs shot 52.7% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc in the second half to maintain their lead.

Johnson led Memphis with 17 points and 4 assists. DJ Steward followed with 16 points while GG Jackson finished with 15 points and 5 rebounds

NEXT UP:

The Spurs face the Hustle again on Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center. The game will be available to view on ESPN+.

