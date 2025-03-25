Birmingham Falls to Rio Grande Valley on the Road

March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the homestanding Rio Grande Valley Vipers, NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, 119-114, Tuesday night in Edinburg, Texas.

Guard Jalen Crutcher paced the Squadron (12-20) in scoring with 27 points on 10-of-25 shooting from the floor, including a 7-of-16 mark from three-point distance.

E.J. Montgomery recorded his second double-double of the season, as well as his second in as many games, with 13 points and 13 rebounds on the night. Both his point total and rebound total marked season highs for the Kentucky product.

Josh Oduro also recorded a double-double for Birmingham with 20 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

A Crutcher layup with 2:54 to play in the game gave the Squadron its first lead since the first half at 108-107, but the Vipers (19-13) then finished the contest on a 12-6 advantage, including a 7-0 run after Birmingham retook the lead.

Twenty-four points off the Rio Grande Valley bench by Markquis Nowell led the Vipers, while N'Faly Dante recorded 11 rebounds to pace the home team.

Birmingham's next game of the road swing comes on Friday evening at 6 p.m. as the Squadron travel to Kissimmee, Fla. to take on the Osceola Magic. The game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.

