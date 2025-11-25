LI Nets Fall to Swarm to Split Two-Game Set

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (2-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to the Greensboro Swarm (4-3), 126-114, on Monday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island guard Yuri Collins led the way with 24 points to go along with six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes while shooting 60 percent (9-for-15) from the field. Collins reached 1,000 career points in the NBA G League (combined Tip-Off Tournament and regular season), and added two blocks to match his career high for the second consecutive game. Brooklyn Nets assignee forward Danny Wolf added 19 points, 17 rebounds and five assists with a steal in 37 minutes while shooting 54.5 percent (6-for-11) from the field. Wolf's 17 rebounds matched the franchise rookie record for rebounds in a single Tip-Off Tournament game, and his nine fourth-quarter rebounds marked the most by any Long Island player in a single fourth quarter throughout franchise history.

Brooklyn Nets assignee guard Nolan Traore posted 15 points, nine assists and two rebounds with one steal and a block in 35 minutes for his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures. Nets forward Nate Williams put up 22 points with four rebounds and three steals. Williams has now recorded multiple steals in five of his first six games with Long Island, and at least one steal in all six.

Wolf and Williams scored the first 12 points for Long Island and 20 of the team's first 24 points. Long Island went on a 13-4 run from the 8:15 mark of the first to 6:28, but the Nets trailed by three after the opening frame, 37-34. All five Long Island starters picked up at least one steal in the first half as the Nets cut the deficit to 69-67 at halftime.

Long Island committed just one turnover in the third quarter while forcing the Swarm into four giveaways, but Greensboro led by six entering the fourth, 98-92. The Nets battled back with a 10-0 run from 8:34 to 6:51 in the fourth, but Greensboro held on for a 126-114 win.

Greensboro forward Tidjane Salaun led the Swarm with 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes played. Guard KJ Simpson added 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes.

Long Island will travel to College Park, Ga., to face the Skyhawks on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. ET. Greensboro will return home to face the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, Nov 28. with tipoff at 6 p.m. ET.







