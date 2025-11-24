Thompson Selected to Play for Puerto Rico in World Cup Qualifiers

Puerto Rico's national basketball program announced that Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Ethan Thompson will compete in the 2025 FIBA World Cup Americas qualifying window.

Thompson is averaging 26.9 points per game on 45.0 percent shooting (36.8 percent from deep on 8.5 attempts), which ranks eighth in the NBA G League and first among players who have appeared in eight or more games this season. He is also producing averages of 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per 36.8 minutes of play. His 215 total points rank first among all NBA G League players, his 63 field-goal makes rank second, and his 25 three-point makes are fourth. Most recently, Thompson secured a career-high 44 points on an efficient 14-24 FGA (6-12 3PA), along with six rebounds and 10 assists against the Cleveland Charge on Nov. 18.

He has appeared for Team Puerto Rico four times during his professional career, averaging 5.1 points on 36.8 percent shooting, 1.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.8 steals in 12.1 minutes per game. Puerto Rico hosts Jamaica twice in this qualifying window, beginning Friday at 5:10 PM CST. Skyforce video coordinator Mikey Carrillo will also join the Puerto Rican National Team for the FIBA window in a similar role, as well.

Additionally, the Skyforce has acquired Chase Jeter from the available player pool. Jeter, a 6-10, 225-pound center, went undrafted out of Arizona in the 2020 NBA Draft. He recently played for the Capital City Go-Go during the 2024-25 season, where he averaged 3.2 points on 54.3 percent shooting and 2.4 rebounds in 8.9 minutes over 15 games. Jeter spent five collegiate seasons between Duke and Arizona, averaging 5.7 points on 56.4 percent shooting, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in 15.9 minutes across 100 games. He will wear No. 9 and is expected to be available for the Skyforce's game on Wednesday at the Windy City Bulls (7:00 PM CST).







