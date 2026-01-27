Jahmir Young Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA G League announced that Miami HEAT two-way Jahmir Young has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for his performance during the week of Jan. 19-25.

Young helped lead the Skyforce to a 2-1 record over the stretch while continuing one of the most productive scoring runs in the league. Across three games, Young averaged 32.3 points, 10.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 40.1 minutes per game, shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the free throw line.

Young enters the week in the midst of a dominant January stretch, having scored 20 or more points in 11 straight games and 30-plus points in four consecutive contests, becoming just the fourth player in Skyforce history to accomplish the feat. He has recorded a 20-point, 10-assist double-double in four of his last five games, handling primary offensive responsibilities while maintaining consistent production.

Over 10 January games, Young is averaging 30.2 points, 9.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 40.5 minutes per game, while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three-point range. He currently ranks second in the NBA G League in scoring for the month, third in assists per game, fourth in double-doubles (five), second in plus/minus (plus-96), second in total points (302) and first in total assists (99) during January.

Fans can vote for Young and other Skyforce players to participate in the NBA G League's Next Up Game, scheduled for Feb. 15 in Los Angeles, CA during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Young and the Skyforce continues play on their five-game road trip Wednesday at the Birmingham Squadron, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST at Legacy Arena.







NBA G League Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.