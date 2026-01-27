Philadelphia 76ers Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Philadelphia 76ers have signed center Charles Bassey to a 10-day contract, it was announced today. In a related move, the Santa Cruz Warriors have acquired forward Riley Grigsby from the available player pool.

Originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Bassey holds career averages of 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game across 115 appearances (three starts) for the 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, and Memphis Grizzlies. Through 10 games (nine starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, Bassey is averaging 18.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.5 assists in 27.8 minutes per game.

Grigsby, who has appeared in eight games (zero starts) for the Warriors this season, will wear #29 for Santa Cruz and will be active for the team's contest against the Salt Lake City Stars tonight, Monday, January 26. Grigsby is averaging 4.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 19.5 minutes per game for the Sea Dubs across eight Tip-Off Tournament and regular season appearances.

