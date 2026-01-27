Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed

Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The NBA G League game scheduled between the Stockton Kings and Memphis Hustle at Landers Center on January 26 has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions in the area. The date for the rescheduled game is Thursday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. PT.

All tickets purchased for the game will be honored on the rescheduled date. Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for more information.







