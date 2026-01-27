Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed
Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
The NBA G League game scheduled between the Stockton Kings and Memphis Hustle at Landers Center on January 26 has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions in the area. The date for the rescheduled game is Thursday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. PT.
All tickets purchased for the game will be honored on the rescheduled date. Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for more information.
Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 27, 2026
- Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed - Stockton Kings
- Osceola Magic Celebrate Black History Month and Ranchers Night to Kick off February Home Games - Osceola Magic
- Four Skyhawks Making Their Case for an NBA G League Next up Selection - College Park Skyhawks
- Jahmir Young Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- San Diego Clippers Trade Derek Ogbeide - San Diego Clippers
- Skyforce to Host Hometown Heroes Night on February 6 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Philadelphia 76ers Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stars Remain Perfect at Delta Center, Beat Warriors 126-113 in Wire-To-Wire Win - Salt Lake City Stars
- Clark and Miller Jr. Shine in Short-Handed Sea Dubs' 126-113 Loss to Salt Lake City - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.