Timme Drops 50 to Stun Cruise

March 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - With the Motor City Cruise hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive, Drew Timme stunned the club by scoring a career high of 50 points, which was just enough to put Motor City away (152-145) in overtime.

Trailing by 12 points with 1:12 to go in regulation, the Long Island Nets went on a 17-5 run to tie the game. Drew Timme scored all seven points in overtime, along with Long Island holding Motor City scoreless to secure the win.

With Timme's 50-point performance, he also knocked down 21 field goals, which earned him a career high. Reece Beekman came off the bench to follow with 22 points after shooting 7-13 from the floor. Former Motor City Cruise two-way Tosan Evbuomwan scored 20 points and scored a key three-point field goal in the 4 th quarter, which led to the tie before Long Island's win in overtime.

Tolu Smith secured his 23rd double-double of the full season, which ties the franchise record of most by any Cruise player (Cheick Diallo, 2021-22). Smith scored 31 points and grabbed 24 rebounds (career high) in Motor City's tough defeat. Daniss Jenkins scored 33 points and tallied a career high of 18 assists to follow. Malik Hall ended the night with 20 points after shooting 9-10 from the floor.

The Motor City Cruise will begin a two-game series with Osceola Magic on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed through Roku.

