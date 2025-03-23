Maine Celtics Clinch Playoff Spot with Home Win

PORTLAND, Maine. - The Maine Celtics rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the Delaware Blue Coats 117-99 and clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive season. Six Celtics scored in double figures to give a sellout crowd at the Portland Expo a victory on Fan Appreciation Day.

Maine (21-12) bounced back with a balanced effort on offense after falling 140-133 to the Osceola Magic on Thursday. The win moves the Celtics back into sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference standings. Delaware falls to 13-20 and was eliminated from postseason contention prior to Sunday's game.

Maine was playing without Two-Way players JD Davison and Drew Peterson who are with Boston. Delaware was without all three of their Two-Way players in Jeff Dowtin Jr., Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Alex Reese.

Two-Way player Miles Norris led the Maine Celtics in scoring with 20 points on 8-15 shooting and 9 rebounds. Phillip Wheeler added 20 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. 20 points is a new season-high in scoring for both Norris and Wheeler in a Maine Celtics uniform. Both DJ Rodman and Tristan Enaruna scored 18 points, with Enaruna posting another double-double with 11 rebounds. In his first start with Maine, Tyrell Roberts recorded 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists and Jay Scrubb poured in 17 points for Maine. Maine shot 49.5% (48-97) from the floor and 31.8% (14-44) from three.

Thierry Darlan led Delaware with a game-high 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. Marcus Bagley posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Isaiah Mobley also finished Sunday's game with a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. Delaware shot 41% (37-90) from the floor.

Miles Norris scored five of Maine's first seven points to put the Celtics up 7-2 in the early part of the first quarter. Norris was feeling it from deep early at the Expo, connecting on 3-5 shots from beyond the arc for 11 points. The Blue Coats battled back, and a three-point play by Patrick McCaw tied the teams up at 14 with 7:46 to go in the opening quarter. With 2:50 to play, Thierry Darlan scored a tough bucket for the Blue Coats to give Delaware a 26-23 lead as Maine didn't score for over two minutes of game play. Darlan led Delaware with 10 first quarter points as the Blue Coats led Maine 32-21 at the end of the first quarter.

McCaw kicked off the second quarter with a triple to put the Blue Coats in front, 35-31. Kavion Pippen grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to regain the lead for Maine, 37-35 just over a minute later. Delaware's Isaiah Mobley dialed up a long ball with 7:56 to go in the half to increase the Blue Coats' lead to six. A free throw worth two by Marcus Bagley increased Delaware's lead to nine, 54-45 with 2:46 remaining in the second quarter. McCaw dialed up a three with 1:24 left on the clock to extend Delaware's lead to 10, their largest in the first half. Jay Scrubb led Maine's offensive attack with 10 points in the second quarter, but the Celtics trailed the Blue Coats 62-52 at the half.

After being held scoreless in the second quarter, Norris scored five consecutive points as Maine started the second half on a 9-2 run. With 7:49 to go in the third, DJ Rodman stepped into a transition three to tie the game up at 67. Scrubb scored in the paint with 6:37 on the clock to give Maine their first lead of the game since it was 39-37 with just under nine minutes to play in the first half. After a thunderous dunk by Scrubb, the Maine Celtics were up and running. On the ensuing possession, Scrubb threw a lob to Tristan Enaruna to put Maine up by four with 3:03 to play in the third. Maine shot 60% from the floor as a team and outscored the Blue Coats 30-16 in the quarter to lead Delaware 82-78 to start the fourth.

Rodman kicked off the fourth quarter with a three to extend Maine's lead to five. Delaware's Darlan quickly answered with triple of his own to bring the Blue Coats back within two, 85-83. Both teams combined to drain five consecutive triples as Maine maintained their five point advantage. After Rodman buried his third three of the fourth quarter, the Celtics guard stole the ball from the Blue Coats and connected with Phillip Wheeler on the alley-oop to put Maine in front 98-88. With 6:18 to go, Jordan Schakel was fouled as he knocked down a step back jump shot to build Maine's lead up to 13. With under two minutes remaining, Schakel sliced through the lane to put the Celtics in front 113-99. Maine outscored Delaware 35-21 to beat the Blue Coats 117-99 and end the Regular Season home slate on a high note.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Tristan Enaruna was the Player of the Game after leading Maine with 18 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

THE ROAD AHEAD: Maine concludes the Regular Season on Wednesday, March 26th on the road against the Westchester Knicks.

