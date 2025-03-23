Stars Clinch Playoffs with Win over Austin

March 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







AUSTIN, Texas - The Salt Lake City Stars (21-11), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Austin Spurs (19-11) (San Antonio Spurs affiliate), 113-107, Saturday evening at the H-E-B Center. With the win, Salt Lake City became the first team this season to clinch a spot in the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

Salt Lake City was led by the dynamic forward duo of Keshawn Justice and Taevion Kinsey, who combined for 55 points. Kinsey, the former Marshall standout, led the team with 28 points (10-of-19 shooting), five rebounds, and two assists. Justice added a career-high 27 points (10-of-15 shooting), five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe also impressed, once again dominating the paint with 16 points (6-of-14 shooting) and 20 rebounds.

Salt Lake City opened the game with hot shooting, taking an early 10-point lead (15-5) after a three-pointer from Justice. The second-year Stars forward scored nine points in the first quarter, as the team took a 36-22 lead into the second period, finishing the opening frame with an impressive 63.6% shooting (14-of-22) from the field.

After leading by as many as 15 points in the first quarter, Salt Lake City spent much of the second period fending off the third-place Western Conference Spurs. Austin cut the lead to six points (53-47) late in the half on a dunk by center Osayi Osifo. Despite pressure from their opponent, the Stars closed strong, as a buzzer-beating Justice layup gave the team a 57-47 advantage heading into the break. Kinsey closed the half as Salt Lake City's scoring leader, entering the locker room with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field.

In the third quarter, Salt Lake City extended its lead to as many as 19 points, despite shooting just 26.7% from the field. The Stars managed to outscore Austin 30-28 in the period, an impressive feat considering the Spurs shot 55.6% from the floor. Salt Lake City took an 87-75 lead into the fourth.

Ahead 103-97 late in the fourth, Salt Lake City utilized a 5-0 run capped off by a three from forward Dane Goodwin to take an 11-point lead with 2:44 left in regulation. The double-digit advantage would prove to be too much for the Spurs to overcome, as the Stars claimed a 113-107 victory, clinching a playoff berth.

Malachi Flynn led the Spurs with 26 points (11-of-20 shooting), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block. Rookie guard Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 24 points (10-of-17 shooting) off the bench.

The Stars will face the Austin Spurs again Sunday, March 23, at 2 p.m. MT at the H-E-B Center. The game will be broadcast live on the Roku Sports Channel.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.